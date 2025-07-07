Virginia deploys swift water rescue teams to aid Texas flood response

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Sunday the deployment of two Virginia Type III Swift Water Rescue Teams to assist with recovery efforts following severe flooding in Texas.

The teams, based in Bristol and Virginia Beach, are set to deploy Monday, July 7, to support local responders in flood-affected areas. They bring specialized equipment and technical rescue gear to navigate dangerous floodwaters and conduct search operations.

“Our hearts go out to the families and communities in Texas who have been devastated by these historic floods,” Youngkin said. “We stand in solidarity with the people of Texas, and we are committed to offering any and all support requested during this critical time.”

The deployment was made at the request of the Texas Division of Emergency Management through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid system that enables states to share resources during emergencies. More information about EMAC is available here.

This effort underscores Virginia’s commitment to supporting neighboring states in times of disaster and providing critical rescue capabilities where needed.