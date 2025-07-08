Law enforcement searching for human remains in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Two search warrants were executed in Alleghany County on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation involving the search for human remains, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office said.

ACSO said they were provided "credible information by a confidential informant" that allowed them to execute search warrants at Pocahontas Avenue in Covington and Brookhaven Drive in Alleghany County. The purpose of these searches was to find human remains or related evidence that may lead to the discovery of said remains.

Authorities said the investigators were assisted by ground-penetrating radar and cadaver detection dogs, and the sheriff’s office received additional support from the City of Covington Division of Police, the Virginia Division of Wildlife Resources, and special agents from the Virginia State Police.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.