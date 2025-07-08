Local educators concerned about millions in frozen federal school funding

ROANOKE, Va. – With just weeks to go before the start of the school year, local educators are wondering whether they will receive millions in federal funding.

The Trump administration has withheld billions of dollars nationwide in grants that were supposed to have been given out on July 1. The U.S. Department of Education said it reviewing the programs to ensure they align with the administration’s priorities.

The frozen funding accounts for more than $100 million in Virginia alone. Among the grants frozen are those for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program. Several sites in the region are operated by the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia.

“We are doing after-school stuff during the school year, but during the summer, it’s summer camp-style, so there’s still learning, there’s still healthy lifestyles, there’s youth development specialists who are working with those children,” said Mike Cherry, director of operations for the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia.

Currently, 640 students take part in activities funded by the learning centers program, Cherry said.

“If these funds are still frozen, if not released, we’re fine now, but when it comes to the school year, there will be major impact,” he told 10 News.

Roanoke City Public Schools leaders are also watching the funding freeze closely. In a statement to 10 News, a spokesperson said in part:

“Roanoke City Public Schools’ budget development process is an intentional, year-round effort guided by projected revenues at the local, state, and federal levels. RCPS’ budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year — which began last week on July 1 — was built with the understanding that the division would receive specific amounts of federal funding, based on these projections.

Approximately $3.5 million in expected federal funds (based on 24-25 funding levels) are currently being withheld. These funds support programs such as afterschool programming through 21st Century Community Learning Centers, services for students who are English Learners, professional development for teachers and staff, and academic enrichment programs.”

Roanoke City funds one of the nine community learning center sites operated by the Boys & Girls Club. The eight others are operated by the club and could see the most impact if the funding freeze continues.

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, sent a letter to federal representatives urging them to release the funding.

“Currently, one of the biggest concerns that people have is being able to supervise children, supervise them while parents are at work, supervise them after school,” Rasoul said. “And to keep children safe, we’ve got to have these programs, Boys and Girls Club comes in and fills that hole.”

Rasoul, chair of the House of Delegates Education Committee, said more federal cuts could be on the way.

“And while the state can help out a little bit, the reality is we will not be able to make up for the big cuts that have been coming to our communities,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Education has not yet put a timeline on the review.