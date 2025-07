No one was hurt in a house fire that broke out in Bedford on Wednesday morning, according to the fire department.

BEDFORD, Va. – No one was injured in a house fire that broke out on Wednesday morning in Bedford, according to the fire department.

The fire occurred in the 17000 block of Big Island Highway, and the Fire Marshal’s Office has since taken over the scene.

The blaze caused delays on Route 122 near Peters Creek Road, according to VDOT. While all north and south lanes were initially closed, the incident scene has now been cleared.