Banana ball madness hits Salem: baseball, backflips, and parking tips for this weekend

SALEM, Va. – Salem is about to throw out the rulebook as banana ball swings into town this weekend. This unique event is part game, part dance party, and unlike any traditional baseball game.

There will be baseball, but also breakdancing and maybe even backflips. Welcome to banana ball.

Allen Lawrence, general manager of the Salem Red Sox, said, “These players are incredible athletes, but they are showmen. They are going to come out here and put on a show, they are going to dance, play music, they are going to have fun with the fans. The fans are going to be involved and then they are playing baseball. The closest comparison is the Harlem Globetrotters.”

The special showdown features the Savannah Banana organization’s Firefighters taking on the Texas Tailgaters. Both are high-energy teams ready to light up the diamond, banana ball style.

Fan Will Howell said, “I’ll be watching, I’ll be screaming, I’ll be dancing. It’s fun. It’s going to be a fun experience.”

Organizers say nothing like this has ever happened at the Salem ballpark and it could put the city even more on the map.

Lawrence added, “It’s a huge opportunity. I’m not sure this city, or our fans really, completely understand what’s getting ready to take place here over the next 48 hours.”

The Firefighters face the Texas Tailgaters Friday and Saturday, with both games completely sold out.

Parking will be a challenge with the Salem Fair happening next door.

Lawrence said, “Your experience starts from when you get out of your car, wherever that may be. So, we worked hard on developing a plan to provide shuttle services, to provide close parking.”

If you can’t find parking at the Salem Civic Center, there are four other locations that you can go park and grab a shuttle right to the game.

1️⃣ Salem Civic Center — 1001 Roanoke Blvd2️⃣ Phoenix Investors/GE — 1501 Roanoke Blvd3️⃣ Valley Commons — 1796 Apperson Dr4️⃣ Layman Distributing — 2157 Apperson Dr5️⃣ Metis Holdings — 1819 Electric Rd, Roanoke

Shuttle Hours:

Friday: 5pm–11pm ( Civic Center, Valley Commons & Metis lots open at 3pm )

Saturday: 3pm–11pm

Organizers strongly advise fans to arrive early.

Lawrence said, “It truly is a party, it’s something to see, it’s part of the experience. We are encouraging people to get here early not only to find a place to park but to enjoy the pre-game party because it really is part of the festivities.”

Fans are reminded to bring clear bags and enter through the right field gate only.

Get ready to have fun—banana style—while navigating the parking madness with the Salem Fair just steps away from the ballpark. Pre-Game Plaza @ 3:30pm | Fire Drill Show @ 4:30pm | Gates @ 5:30pm | Show @ 6:30pm

More info & details: https://bananaball.com/salem-2025-kbyg/