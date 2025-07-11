As Virginia Slips in Business Rankings, Full Moon Café Doubles Down on Community

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia just slipped to its lowest spot in CNBC’s business rankings since 2018, falling to fourth place after years of trading the top position with North Carolina. But while national headlines raise concerns about the state’s business climate, some small business owners in our region are showing signs of resilience.

In Roanoke’s Cave Spring area, Full Moon Café, a neighborhood staple for nearly two decades, is not shutting down, it’s leveling up. The New York-style deli and bakery is moving just a few doors down from its longtime location, with plans to reopen in a renovated space this August.

“I want to stay here until I die,” said owner Francis Moon. “So, I have to have something for my community. I still have a business.”

Although the original location closed earlier this year and Moon retired then traveled to Korea, the 80-year-old says he felt called to return and reinvest in the city he calls home.

“Many of my customers were sad,” he said. “I help my community with good food, good bagels, good pastries, good cookies, good sandwiches, good breakfast. I’m sure many people are happy.”

Known for its fresh baked goods and welcoming atmosphere, Full Moon Café is expanding its offerings too. Moon and his wife say they plan to introduce a few Korean dishes to their menu.

“I picked up a few items from Korea for my customers,” Moon said. “I’m going to reduce my old menu a little bit then add my Korean food.”

Longtime customer, Stewart Floyd, says food is only part of what keeps him coming back.

“This is one of the few places I can go to and feel that sense of connection with the people who actually own it,” Floyd said. “Francis isn’t just a chef I like; I view him as a friend.”

Moon is handling most of the renovations himself, from painting and tiling to trimming, a reflection of the same hands-on approach he brings to his kitchen.

“My legacy is good food,” Moon said. “Even if some young people take over, I’m going to watch all the time. You know, nobody makes a cookie like me.”

While larger trends show Virginia dipping in business rankings, stories like this one highlight the quiet resilience of small business owners choosing to stay, grow, and serve the Roanoke community.

“I’m looking for young people, especially a wife and husband who wants to do business and I’m going to teach them everything I know, Moon said. “Because I want this place to go forever for my customers and for my community.”