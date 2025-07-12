Lucky Paw Foundation Supply Drive Begins for Southwest Virginia

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. – A non-profit is asking for the public’s help to aid your furry friends.

The Lucky Paw Foundation helps shelters and rescues with medical expenses, supplies, adoptions and spay or neutering. During Hurricane Helene last year, they filled a 26 foot big truck with pet supplies to help animals affected by it at Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

They were able to help almost 60 animals including dogs and cats. This year they want to do it again and are reaching out to the public for help to make their donation successful.

They are looking for unopened dog and cat food, treats, linens, collars, cat litter and more.

You can drop these supplies off at any of the locations mentioned here, the last day to donate will be Sep. 6.