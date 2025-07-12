Roanoke Sheriff’s Office gives update on CLEAN Roanoke Initiative

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Sheriff’s Office gave an update on the CLEAN initiative, which was launched on Earth Day this year.

CLEAN stands for collecting litter, enriching areas naturally.

The initiative was introduced as a way to give back to the community and promote environmental responsibility. The Sheriff’s Office said C.L.E.A.N. isn’t just about picking up litter — it’s about building a cleaner, safer community while keeping Roanoke beautiful for the public.

According to RSO, thanks to its strong partnership with General Services within the city of Roanoke in just two months, the department has collected over 4,500 pounds of litter, helping to keep neighborhoods and parks clean and safe for everyone to enjoy.

Officials also said that as summer months roll in, school resource officers are lending a hand too, working alongside the department’s crew to keep local prks clean and safe.

If you need an area cleaned, you can submit a request anytime through the city website here, or at the agencies website here.