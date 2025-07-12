Savannah Bananas baseball teams to honor local firefighters Saturday night in Salem

SALEM, Va. – Saturday is day two of Banana Ball in Salem as the Firefighters once again take on the Texas Tailgaters. And local heroes will be part of the fun.

It’s part of the “Firefighter Salute,” where firefighters in the crowd will be asked to stand up during the game and be recognized. Members of the Baseball Firefighters will then go up to show them their proper respect.

“I have some family back home that are in local fire departments, and I actually wear their hat — Ickisburg Fire Department,” said Ben Dum III of the Firefighters. “So I have some family that is in that fire department. So every city we go to, a local fire department comes out, and it is just super special with some super special interactions.”

A local firefighter will also lead the team to the plate during the game, which begins at 7 p.m. Saturday evening.