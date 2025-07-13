Skip to main content
Bedford Fire Department offering early-detection cancer screening for firefighters

Credit: Bedford Fire Department (WSLS)

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department announced on Sunday that they are now offering early-detection cancer screening using ultrasound for firefighters.

BFD cited that firefighters have a 9% higher rate of cancer diagnoses and 12% higher risk of cancer-related deaths compared to the general population. Because of this, they are now offering early-detection cancer screening for their firefighters with the use of ultrasound.

The BFD also thanked the town manager and city council for their support in this initiative.

