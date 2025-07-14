Fishin’ Pig officially opens its doors in Daleville

We’ve got some delicious news for foodies: Fishin’ Pig is officially open in Daleville and ready to serve up some Southern favorites.

After months of anticipation, the Southern-style spot has finally opened its doors, offering BBQ, seafood and 112 made-from-scratch favorites.

Fishin’ Pig’s menu features Grady’s BBQ and Short’s Famous Seafood — all served with a side of Southern hospitality.

It’s open Tuesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This marks Fishin’ Pig’s fifth location. Besides Daleville, you’ll find them in Farmville, Waynesboro, Norfolk and one more near Richmond.