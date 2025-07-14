Protect Your Pets: Advice from Roanoke Valley SPCA on Avoiding Heat Dangers

As summer temperatures soar, pet owners should take extra precautions to protect their four-legged companions from heat-related dangers, according to Roanoke Valley SPCA.

The number one piece of advice is never to leave pets in cars.

“Don’t bring your pets with you in your cars if you’re not able to take them inside with you at your destination because we never want to leave pets in hot cars. It just gets too hot too quickly. Even with windows kind of cracked or rolled down, it can be very, very hot very quickly in those cars,” said Marketing and Communications Director Julie Rickmond with Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Rickmond said if you see pets in cars, it’s best to call the police.

“I’ve had to do that before. I call the police, wait at that vehicle, and usually I’m on the phone with that dispatcher, so I can keep updating them, like, the dog is now panting and pacing or something in the car, or it’s getting worse, and then the dispatcher will tell me what to do and how to proceed,” said Rickmond.

You should schedule walks during cooler hours, like early mornings or late evenings. The SPCA recommends walking pets on grass or in shaded areas rather than hot pavement.

“You can put your hand down on the pavement, too, for about five to seven seconds. If you can’t keep your hand on that pavement, it’s really too hot to be walking your dog on pavement,” said Rickmond.

Rickmond said you can help your pet cool off and beat the heat by setting up a kiddie pool for dogs to splash and play in and preparing frozen treats using chicken broth, fruits, vegetables or meat.

She also said pet owners should watch for signs of heat exhaustion or heatstroke, including: