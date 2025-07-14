Two arrested, multiple injured after domestic incident leads to canine attack

DANVILLE, Va. – Two people were arrested, and multiple people were injured after a domestic incident in Danville led to multiple canine attacks, Danville Police Department said.

DPD said they responded to reports of a domestic assault on the 300 block of Franklin Turnpike around 7:43 p.m. on Saturday. Officers said the suspect had threatened to burn down the home. During the investigation, five large dogs broke loose from a fenced backyard and attacked one of the officers. Other on-scene officers utilized pepper spray, and the dogs returned to the fenced area. The injured officer was taken to SOVAH Danville emergency room for multiple bite injuries.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said later on Saturday, around 10:30 p.m., a Danville Police Department Animal Control officer, the Danville Humane Society, and Pittsylvania County Animal Control officers arrived on scene to retrieve the dogs. As one of the dogs’ owners attempted to turn them over to the officers, the dogs began to attack the owner of the residence.

Danville officers said that one of their Animal Control officers attempted to rescue the owner from the attack, and was then also attacked by the canines. The attacked officer shot one of the dogs and was able to retreat. Both the owner of the home and the officer were taken to SOVAH Danville emergency room for multiple bite wounds. The dog that was shot was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and seized from the residence.

Authorities said a local veterinarian assisted in sedating the dogs at the home on Sunday morning. Danville Humane Society, Pittsylvania County Animal Control, and Henry County Animal Control assisted in seizing 11 more canines, who were then placed into quarantine. All 12 canines were then turned over to the Danville Humane Society.

As a result of this incident, 51-year-old Jeffery Betteron and 69-year-old Diane Betterton were arrested. They were charged with the following:

Jeffery Betterton

domestic assault and battery

threatening to burn the building (felony)

five counts of possessing an unvaccinated canine

five counts possession of an unlicensed canine

Diane Betterton

seven counts of possessing an unvaccinated canine

seven counts possession of an unlicensed canine

Those who were attacked by the dogs were treated and released.