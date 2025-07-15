Skip to main content
BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Hillsville woman charged in connection with fatal shooting

Jennie Marrie Carrico is being held at the New River Regional Jail in Dublin

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

Jennie Marrie Carrico (New River Regional Jail)

HILLSVILLE, Va. – A Hillsville woman is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting on Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Jennie Marrie Carrico, 42, faces charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and firing within an occupied dwelling. The incident occurred around 1:55 a.m. at a home in Hillsville, authorities said.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Theodore K. Colna, III.

Carrico is currently held at New River Regional Jail in Dublin.

