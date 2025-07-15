Hillsville woman charged in connection with fatal shooting

HILLSVILLE, Va. – A Hillsville woman is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting on Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Jennie Marrie Carrico, 42, faces charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and firing within an occupied dwelling. The incident occurred around 1:55 a.m. at a home in Hillsville, authorities said.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Theodore K. Colna, III.

Carrico is currently held at New River Regional Jail in Dublin.