Man pleads guilty to 2013 double murder in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man has accepted a plea deal in connection with a double homicide in Franklin County that occurred more than a decade ago.

Daniel Duncan pleaded guilty Monday to the killings of Vicky Purdy and his uncle, Ricky Dodson, which took place in 2013. As previously reported, Duncan wasn’t arrested until 2024. In 2013, Purdy, who was 53 years old, was found dead inside a burned vehicle several days after she was reported missing. An autopsy confirmed she had been shot in the head, and her death was ruled a homicide. Dodson’s body was discovered about a mile away in a wooded area near where Purdy’s vehicle was found.

Duncan faced two counts of murder along with two firearm charges.

Under the plea agreement reached Monday, Duncan will serve 28 years behind bars.