Domestic assault arrest made involving Amherst County sheriff’s investigator

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office have reported that they responded to a domestic violence call on July 13 at a residence on Cedar Gate Road in the Monroe area of Amherst County. Deputies were informed by dispatch that Investigator Brian Escher was involved in the incident.

Upon arrival, deputies interviewed the parties and determined that an assault and battery had taken place. Escher was identified as the primary aggressor and was arrested for domestic assault and battery on a family member, according to authorities.

Escher was taken to the Amherst Adult Detention Center, where an out-of-area magistrate conducted a probable cause hearing. The magistrate issued a warrant and an emergency protective order, naming Escher as the respondent. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office released the information to maintain transparency and public trust. The office has no further comment as the matter is currently pending trial.