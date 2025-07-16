Roanoke Valley hosts 2025 USA Cycling Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships, boosts local economy

ROANOKE, Va. – A major cycling event is underway in the Roanoke Valley, set to bring a significant boost to the local economy. Roanoke is on track to become a premier mountain biking destination, and hosting the 2025 USA Cycling Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships is a big step.

More than 2,200 athletes are registered to compete, but that number only scratches the surface.

“They are bringing their family and friends, their coaches and their cheering section. It’s much more than just 2,200 people. They’ll be staying at our lodging, but it’s not just heads in beds, but them going into our restaurants and supporting our small businesses, generating that local tax revenue to go back to the quality of life for our residents,” said Kathryn Lucas, director of public relations for Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge estimates the total economic impact could reach $2 million.

That impact has already started. This year’s mountain bike marathon at Carvins Cove saw a 40% jump in registration compared to last year. Other events are trending up about 20%.

“Some of these courses were built professionally specifically for this event, like our course at Elmwood, like our courses at Explore Park. But these courses are going to stick around long after the event,” Lucas said.

For visitors exploring downtown between races, that means discovering shops they might have otherwise missed.

“Having the course set up at Elmwood Park just a block and a half from the store, it’s been great to see all the people come in,” said Olivia King, general manager of Mast General Store.

USA Cycling officials say Roanoke offers something different—a chance to bring the sport directly to the public in a way few cities can.

“And so, you don’t have the ability to be as spectator-friendly as we are here, and so that’s what’s unique to Roanoke and why we are trying it. Having the option to go grab dinner downtown, go watch the racing, you know, stumble upon it and become a fan of cycling,” said Kyle Knott, USA Cycling national events director.

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge says for every person who registers, $10 goes toward preserving and maintaining local trail systems.

