Botetourt County confirms second rabies case in raccoon this summer

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has confirmed a case of rabies in a raccoon found near Old Sessler Mill Road and Blackberry Lane in western Botetourt County, Virginia.

VDH confirmed the raccoon tested positive for rabies after it was collected July 14. This marks the second confirmed rabies case in western Botetourt County since late June.

Officials urge residents in the area to closely monitor their pets and avoid contact with wildlife. The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District (RCAHD) Environmental Health Division and Botetourt County Animal Control ask anyone who may have had contact with the raccoon to report it immediately.

Rabies is a deadly virus that attacks the nervous system. While it is preventable through vaccinations in domestic animals, it is fatal to both animals and humans if untreated.

Exposure to rabies can occur through bites, scratches, or when saliva or nervous system tissue from a potentially rabid animal enters an open wound or mucous membranes such as the eyes, mouth or nose.

Virginia law requires pet owners to keep rabies vaccinations current for dogs and cats older than four months. Officials warn against approaching or touching wild or stray animals and advise reporting any unusual animal behavior to local animal control.

All animal bites and potential rabies exposures must be reported to the RCAHD Environmental Health Division at 540-204-9764.

To prevent rabies spread, residents should avoid contact with wild or unknown domestic animals, report injured or threatening animals, vaccinate pets including dogs, cats and ferrets and seek medical advice promptly if exposed.