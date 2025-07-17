Danville Social Security Office temporarily closed for in-person services

Danville City Manager Ken Larking has proposed a $379.3 million budget for the next fiscal year to the city council, a 9 percent increase over the current budget.

DANVILLE, Va. – The Regional Communications Office for Social Security announced that the Social Security Office in Danville will be temporarily closed for in-person services.

According to officials, the office has been closed since Friday, July 11, due to rising temperatures and humidity levels inside the building. The office will remain closed until further notice while repairs are completed.

Local telephone services at the Danville Social Security office will remain available at 1-866-331-5398.

Many services are available online at www.ssa.gov. People who need to conduct Social Security business in person during the closure may visit one of the following Social Security offices:

· 320 Commonwealth Blvd. W, Martinsville, VA

· 2049 Hamilton Blvd., South Boston VA

· 2402 Freeway Dr, Reidsville NC

Social Security office hours are from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.in-person