Spanberger leads Earle-Sears by 12 points in new VCU poll

Photo of Winsome Earle-Sears at an inaugural celebration in Richmond (AP Photo/Steve Helber) and Abigail Spanberger at a campaign rally in Virginia Beach (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston).

RICHMOND, Va. – A new poll from the VCU Wilder School showed Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger leading her Republican opponent and current lieutenant governor, Winsome Earle-Sears, by 12 percentage points. The Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor and attorney general were leading their republican counterparts as well.

Spanberger has extended her lead since the last Wilder School Commonwealth Poll conducted in January, which showed her leading Earle-Sears by 10 points. This is also the first time the school has polled the lieutenant governor and attorney general candidates against each other following June’s Democratic primary.

Democratic State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi led WRVA show host and Republican candidate John Reid by about 10 percentage points when participants were asked who they would vote for if the lieutenant governor’s race were held today.

Democratic candidate Jay Jones held a lead over Attorney General Jason Miyares by just over nine points when participants were asked who they would vote for if the attorney general’s race were held today.

Along with asking participants who they would vote for, they were also polled on other issues, such as their approval of Governor Youngkin’s job as governor and President Trump’s second term in office. 40% of respondents answered they somewhat or strongly approve of Trump’s job as president, while 6% somewhat disapprove, and 50% strongly disapprove. 49% of respondents somewhat or strongly approved of Youngkin’s job as governor, while 29% somewhat or strongly disapproved.

The school also asked participants what the most important issues impacting how they would vote were. The rising cost of living topped the list again, with 29% of respondents listing it as their top issue. 14% of respondents stated that women’s reproductive rights were their most important issue, and 14% listed immigration as their top issue. Education, crime, federal workforce cuts, and tax burden each made the list as well.

Democrats currently hold a commanding lead in the three major statewide office elections in the commonwealth, but polls continue to show double-digit undecided voters. The 2021 elections in Virginia showed that the commonwealth can swing either way at the statewide level, and no candidate should assume victory until all votes are counted.

To see the full poll, along with additional data and crosstabs, click here.