Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
72º
Join Insider

Politics

Virginia Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General Democratic Primary results on June 17, 2025

Upcoming primaries set the stage for November challenges

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

LEFT GROUPING Democratic Attorney General candidates Shannon Taylor and Jay Jones. RIGHT GROUPING Democratic Lt. Governor candidates Levar Stoney, Alex Bastani, Victor Salgado, Ghazala Hashimi, Aaron Rouse, and Babur Lateef. (WSLS)

Here’s your one-stop shop for the lieutenant governor and attorney general races in the June 17, 2025, primary election.

Next week, Democrats will choose a candidate in both statewide races. Attorney General candidates Shannon Taylor and Jay Jones are vying to take on Republican incumbent Jason Miyares in November. You can learn more about the Democrats running for attorney general here.

Recommended Videos

As for the lieutenant governor race, six Democrats are on the ballot, including Levar Stoney, Babur Lateef, Aaron Rouse, Victor Salgado, Ghazala Hashmi, and Alexander Bastani. The winner will face Republican nominee John Reid this fall.

Statewide Primaries

Lieutenant Governor

Candidate

Votes

%

Levar Stoney
Levar Stoney(D)
00%
Babur Lateef
Babur Lateef(D)
00%
Aaron Rouse
Aaron Rouse(D)
00%
Victor Salgado
Victor Salgado(D)
00%
Ghazala Hashmi
Ghazala Hashmi(D)
00%
Alexander Bastani
Alexander Bastani(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2,533)

Attorney General

Candidate

Votes

%

Shannon Taylor
Shannon Taylor(D)
00%
Jay Jones
Jay Jones(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2,533)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

Find All Results

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

TOP 10 DEALS