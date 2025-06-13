Virginia Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General Democratic Primary results on June 17, 2025

Here’s your one-stop shop for the lieutenant governor and attorney general races in the June 17, 2025, primary election.

Next week, Democrats will choose a candidate in both statewide races. Attorney General candidates Shannon Taylor and Jay Jones are vying to take on Republican incumbent Jason Miyares in November. You can learn more about the Democrats running for attorney general here.

Recommended Videos

As for the lieutenant governor race, six Democrats are on the ballot, including Levar Stoney, Babur Lateef, Aaron Rouse, Victor Salgado, Ghazala Hashmi, and Alexander Bastani. The winner will face Republican nominee John Reid this fall.

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them: