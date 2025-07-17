Virginia State Police investigating Henry County homicide

HENRY CO., Va. – Virginia State Police said that its investigating the homicide of a 79-year-old man found on a roadway in Henry County Thursday.

According to VSP, troopers and deputies responded to the reports of an unresponsive male found on the roadway on Vista View Lane in Henry County at 1:21 a.m. The initial investigation determined the man was deceased. The injuries at the time were believed to be caused by the man being struck by a vehicle.

The VSP reconstruction team and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Division, responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Authorities say during the investigation troopers found the injuries were not caused by a vehicle collision, the evidence indicated the incident was clearly a homicide.

The 79-year-old male has been identified as Johnny Carson Carter of Ridgeway.

The incident on Vista View Lane is believed to have occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 1:20 am. The Virginia State Police is asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Virginia State Police at 276-632-3060 or 1-800-542-5959, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. The public can also contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751, or 276-63-CRIME