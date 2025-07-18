Roanoke County School Board, superintendent voice concerns over federal funding freeze

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va – As the start of the school year inches closer, Roanoke County school leaders are raising the alarm about a federal education funding freeze that could directly affect students and families.

“Withholding of these funds impacts Roanoke County Schools directly,” said Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely during Thursday night’s school board meeting, the last before classes begin on August 14.

At issue is a $6 billion federal funding freeze that could slash support for after-school programs like the Boys & Girls Club, which currently serves 640 children in Southwest Virginia.

“We need to increase the capacity, not see how we can do without this funding. And I’ve got to figure out a way that we keep this funding going,” said board member Tim Greenway.

He said the potential cuts would disproportionately impact working families who rely on those services for both childcare and academic support.

“It has a direct impact on our Vinton families that need some help with childcare in the afternoons, and they also get some educational support in those settings,” Greenway said.

More than 20 states have filed lawsuits challenging the Trump administration over the funding freeze.

Greenway said he spoke with both Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine and Republican Congressman Ben Cline to fight to keep the funding.

“They agree that these funds need to be freed up and the Boys & Girls Club needs to be funded properly, as in the past,” Greenway said.

Greenway also emphasized the broader implications for rural, working-class communities.

“If it’s frozen up, these families that need this support are going to have to find other ways to try to get childcare for their sons and daughters. And again, it’s not just the childcare that is concerning. It’s the fact that they’re in an environment where it’s safe, they’re learning, they’re getting some educational help. And that’s critical for early learning,” he said. “It’s vitally important that they get that extra educational help.”

In other business, the board adopted this year’s Student Conduct Code, which includes policies on artificial intelligence and bullying.

The board also approved a $50,000 feasibility study to look at properties for alternative education programs and special education, particularly elementary students.

Several school leaders also encouraged parents to attend a free community screening of the documentary “Can’t Look Away,” which explores the dangers of smartphone and social media addiction in kids and teens.

The event takes place on Tuesday, July 29. Admission is free, but anyone who want to attend must register in advance.