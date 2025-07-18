Virginia State Police reveal new Mustang vehicles

Virginia State Police are slowly revealing new vehicles to perform their duties across the commonwealth.

Seven Mustangs will patrol across Virginia, and one of them will be in our area.

Only a select few troopers have the qualifications to drive these muscle cars after completing extensive training at the Blackstone Driving Complex.

The department has not used Mustangs since the ’80s, but a renewed effort is getting them back on the road to catch up with other fast vehicles.

“These right here are a test pilot, there are 40 more than have been put on hold. They want to see how these do out on the road before the department purchases the other ones, but right now it looks positive that they’re going to go forward with it.” Virginia State Police Trooper Chris Shivley

According to troopers, a study shows the Mustangs are about $500 cheaper than the Explorers currently on the road.