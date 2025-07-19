Roanoke Fire-EMS, Lynchburg Fire Department deploy to Southwest Virginia to help flooded communities

Roanoke Fire-EMS Department and Lynchburg Fire Department announced they are both assisting in portions of Southwest Virginia that have been impacted by floodwaters.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said on Friday that they deployed to Abingdon to work as a resource for communities that were likely to be impacted by large amounts of flooding.

Lynchburg Fire Department announced Saturday that a team of 12 is being deployed to Tazewell County to assist other first responders and help with search and rescue efforts. They also ensured that this deployment would not impact their service they provide to Lynchburg.