Lynchburg NAACP to hold voter registration drives

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg NAACP announced they will be holding various voter registration drives across the city over the summer. This comes as the 2025 Virginia gubernatorial election is less than four months away.

These drives are part of an effort to increase voter turnout in the commonwealth, as well as to make voters aware of the candidates.

Recommended Videos

“We are committed to ensuring that every eligible citizen has the opportunity to have their voice heard at the ballot box. These drives are not just about voting—they’re about restoring hope, building awareness, and strengthening our communities.” JoAnn Martin, President of the Lynchburg NAACP

Here are the dates and locations for the upcoming voter registration drives:

Friday, July 26 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Jefferson Park Community Center – 405 York Street

Tuesday, August 6 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Daniels Hill Neighborhood Center – 317 Norwood Street

Friday, August 23 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Elks Parking Lot, Fifth and Polk Streets

Friday, September 20 | 10:00 PM – 2:00 PM Jubilee Family Development Center – 1512 Florida Avenue



For more information, you can visit the Lynchburg NAACP website here.