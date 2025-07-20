Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Northwest Roanoke early Sunday morning, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said officers responded to the 2200 block of Shenandoah Avenue Northwest around 1:18 a.m. following reports of a car crash. Upon investigation, officers found that an Infiniti was traveling west in the area when it exited the roadway and struck two AEP utility poles. The Infiniti then returned to the road before exiting the roadway again and striking a tree.

Authorities said the driver died at the scene of the crash. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. The driver’s next of kin is being notified.

The roadway will remain temporarily closed due to the damage to the utility poles. The crash is still under investigation.