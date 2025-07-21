Flash Floods Trigger Water Rescues in Galax; Fire Chief Calls It Worst in His 20 Years on the Job

Firefighters and emergency crews responded swiftly as heavy rain overwhelmed the region. The Galax Fire Department, along with several local agencies, rescued seven people, including four children, and four pets from floodwaters. – A flash-flood swept through parts of Galax and surrounding areas Friday night, turning quiet streets into rivers and prompting multiple water rescues.

Firefighters and emergency crews responded swiftly as heavy rain overwhelmed the region. The Galax Fire Department, along with several local agencies, rescued seven people, including four children, and four pets from floodwaters.

“It’s probably the first time in my 20 years that I’ve seen true flooding come through,” said Galax Fire Chief Mike Ayers. “Water rose two or three feet in a matter of minutes. We’re used to prolonged rain events.”

Volunteer crews used paddle rafts and rope lines to reach trapped families. Chief Ayers described the water as fast-moving and dangerous, noting that even some vehicles began to float.

“Not something folks can walk out of on their own,” he said. “And we didn’t know what else was coming. It’s your true definition of flash flood.”

Ayers emphasized the response was a collaborative effort, crediting the Carroll County Emergency Manager and the City of Galax Emergency Manager for their support, along with numerous volunteer agencies.

“We’re just blessed to be able to give back to our community,” Ayers said. “Our communities really can’t afford to have paid staff all the time. It’s neighbors helping neighbors.”

The fire chief urged residents to stay alert and take flood warnings seriously, especially as conditions can change quickly.

“Have a weather app of some sort on your phone that will alert you,” Ayers said. “If you’re in a flood-prone area, get out early. Turn around, don’t drown. If you stay safe, then our guys get to stay safe.”