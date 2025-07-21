National Park and Recreation Month highlights Roanoke’s park improvements

ROANOKE, Va. – July is National Park and Recreation Month, and in Roanoke, it’s a time to celebrate the places people play, the community members who support them, and the projects shaping the city’s future.

Roanoke’s parks are more than just recreational spaces. They are carefully planned with community feedback and maintained with dedication long after ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking ceremonies.

This year’s theme for National Park and Recreation Month is “Build Together, Play Together,” a fitting motto for a city actively working to improve its parks.

Molly Hagan, marketing coordinator for Roanoke Parks and Recreation, said, “It’s a way to recognize that it’s not just our department; it’s a community effort. All the things we do, like the pool we just built, a lot of community input went into the design of that, same with the Eureka Recreation Center. So as we build these projects, as we make changes and plan for the future, we really want to do it together.”

The Eureka Recreation Center has been under construction for about a year, with an expected opening in early 2026. While Roanoke builds new spaces, it is also focused on maintaining existing ones.

“As we build new amenities, you know it’s a lot of work for our department. We do a lot of maintenance and a lot of repairs. So when the greenway floods, we have to repair it and things like that. So it’s a lot of benefit to the community, it’s also a lot of work,” Hagan said.

Other improvements are gaining momentum. Work is underway at Wasena Skatepark and the city’s future In-River Park, while new trails are being finished on Mill Mountain.

Looking ahead, Roanoke Parks and Recreation plans more updates across the area.

“We actually have some master planning coming up for both Washington Park and McCadden Park. What that looks like is it’s just a way for the public to give input, and then as we have funds available, we can start making some updates or changes or additions to those parks,” Hagan said.

Officials say volunteers play an essential role in maintaining trails, caring for trees, supporting events, and adopting parks to keep Roanoke’s outdoor spaces vibrant and welcoming.