Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
74º
Join Insider

Local News

Driver airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in Hillsville

The crash happened on July 20 in the 1800 block of Poplar Camp Road

A driver was flown to a hospital after a rollover crash in Hillsville, according to the Hillsville Fire Department. (Hillsville Fire Department)

HILLSVILLE, Va. – A driver was flown to a hospital after a rollover crash in Hillsville, according to the Hillsville Fire Department.

Crews were called to the scene of the crash in the 1800 block of Poplar Camp Road on Sunday, July 20, at approximately 6 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Authorities arrived to find the driver trapped in a pickup truck that had rolled over several times. Fortunately, first responders were able to remove the passenger door to rescue the driver, who was then flown to a trauma center.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Hillsville Police Department also responded to the incident.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...