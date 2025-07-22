Driver airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in Hillsville

A driver was flown to a hospital after a rollover crash in Hillsville, according to the Hillsville Fire Department.

HILLSVILLE, Va. – A driver was flown to a hospital after a rollover crash in Hillsville, according to the Hillsville Fire Department.

Crews were called to the scene of the crash in the 1800 block of Poplar Camp Road on Sunday, July 20, at approximately 6 p.m.

Authorities arrived to find the driver trapped in a pickup truck that had rolled over several times. Fortunately, first responders were able to remove the passenger door to rescue the driver, who was then flown to a trauma center.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Hillsville Police Department also responded to the incident.