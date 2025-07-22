Pulaski County High School, VA DWR work together to rebuild Claytor Lake following impacts of Helene

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County High School and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources have been working together to improve Claytor Lake following the damage caused by Hurricane Helene in 2024.

VA DWR said students at Pulaski County High School utilized their wet lab to propagate trays of water celery and helped DWR staff transplant the celery and water willow into coves around Claytor Lake State Park. Mossback Fish Attractors were also deployed to assist with aquatic vegetation in the area.

The school and DWR then repurposed 50,000 lbs of concrete from the park’s boat ramp to create rock piles in the lake to help with fish habitats.

You can find the VA DWR’s announcement of these collaborations here.