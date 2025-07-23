FloydFest 2025 kicks off Wednesday, celebrating 25 years of bringing music to the mountains

FLOYD, Va. – Get ready, music lovers! FloydFest 25~Aurora kicks off on Wednesday, bringing magic to the mountains as it marks its 25th anniversary.

Thousands are expected to attend the long-awaited five-day music festival, which will feature seven stages, hundreds of food vendors and new improvements.

Coordinators say festival-goers can look forward to more shade, easier transportation, art installations and enhanced campaign areas.

Safety remains a top priority, with medical teams and EMS on site. The festival will be held from July 23-27.

Don’t have your tickets yet? No worries! There’s still time to join in on the fun! Visit the official FloydFest website to grab your ticket.