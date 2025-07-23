Wytheville deputy locates long-term missing person believed to have been deceased by multiple agencies

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The Wytheville Police Department announced Wednesday that a deputy located a long-term missing person on July 17.

According to the department, Officer David Newman located James Keller, who had been missing from North Carolina since February 2025 and was widely presumed dead by multiple agencies.

Officer Newman’s keen observational skills and proactive policing led him to initiate contact wih an individual on Grayson Road whose actions appeared suspicious

Despite being called away to another incident, Officer Newman’s intuition prompted him to follow up on a “hunch” after clearing his initial call.

Upon contacting the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Newman discovered that the individual was indeed James Keller, a high-profile missing person. Investigator Lucas Smith of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office expressed profound amazement as extensive cadaver searches had been conducted and Mr. Keller was believed to have been deceased.

Undeterred by initial difficulties in relocating Keller and investigator skepticism, Officer Newman demonstrated remarkable dedication. He returned to the station to review body camera footage for identification purposes and then meticulously searched Grayson Road, ultimately locating Keller.

“Officer Newman’s actions on this day represent the very best of law enforcement,” stated Chief Joel Hash. “His initiative, investigative tenacity, and commitment to going above and beyond the call of duty not only solved a cold case but also reunited a family and dispelled years of uncertainty and grief. This level of dedication is truly commendable and serves as an inspiration to all members of our department.”

The Wytheville Police Department commends Officer David Newman for his outstanding initiative, persistence, and exemplary police work, which brought immeasurable relief and closure to Mr. Keller’s family and community.