Franklin County fire department seeking donations after first responder loses home in fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A fire department in Franklin County is calling on the community for help after one of its own tragically lost their home in a fire.

The Snow Creek Volunteer Fire Department stated that, fortunately, everyone made it out safely, but the home and all belongings were completely destroyed in the blaze.

"As first responders, we’re used to answering the call for others. Now, it’s our turn to support one of our own in their time of need,“ the Snow Creek Volunteer Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post. ”We are asking our community to rally together and show the same strength and compassion that our team brings to every emergency."

They are seeking donations of the following items:

Men’s shirts (L or XL)

Men’s shorts or jeans (34W x 30L)

Men’s shoes (size 10.5)

Personal hygiene products for an adult male

Food items

Drop-off locations and times include:

Thursday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Snow Creek Elementary School

Thursday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rocky Mount Volunteer Fire Station (Old Station at the corner of Franklin Street and Floyd Avenue)