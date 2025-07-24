Skip to main content
Mountain Gateway Community College to offer basic life support CPR classes this fall

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Mountain Gateway Community College (MGCC) will offer Basic Life Support (BLS) CPR certification classes during the Fall 2025 semester. The one-day sessions are intended for current and aspiring healthcare professionals and will provide instruction and hands-on training.

Classes are scheduled to take place at the MGCC Main Campus in Clifton Forge, located at 1000 College Drive. The fee for each session is $65 per participant.

The scheduled dates for the BLS CPR classes are:

  • August 29
  • September 13
  • September 25
  • October 14
  • October 24
  • November 6
  • November 21

The classes are available to both new students and those seeking recertification.

For more information or to register, visit www.mgcc.edu/workforce or contact Shonda Ochieng at 540-863-2918.

