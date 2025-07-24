Mountain Gateway Community College to offer basic life support CPR classes this fall

Mountain Gateway Community College (MGCC) will offer Basic Life Support (BLS) CPR certification classes during the Fall 2025 semester.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Mountain Gateway Community College (MGCC) will offer Basic Life Support (BLS) CPR certification classes during the Fall 2025 semester. The one-day sessions are intended for current and aspiring healthcare professionals and will provide instruction and hands-on training.

Classes are scheduled to take place at the MGCC Main Campus in Clifton Forge, located at 1000 College Drive. The fee for each session is $65 per participant.

The scheduled dates for the BLS CPR classes are:

August 29

September 13

September 25

October 14

October 24

November 6

November 21

The classes are available to both new students and those seeking recertification.

For more information or to register, visit www.mgcc.edu/workforce or contact Shonda Ochieng at 540-863-2918.