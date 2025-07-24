Mountain Gateway Community College to offer basic life support CPR classes this fall

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Mountain Gateway Community College (MGCC) will offer Basic Life Support (BLS) CPR certification classes during the Fall 2025 semester. The one-day sessions are intended for current and aspiring healthcare professionals and will provide instruction and hands-on training.
Classes are scheduled to take place at the MGCC Main Campus in Clifton Forge, located at 1000 College Drive. The fee for each session is $65 per participant.
The scheduled dates for the BLS CPR classes are:
- August 29
- September 13
- September 25
- October 14
- October 24
- November 6
- November 21
The classes are available to both new students and those seeking recertification.
For more information or to register, visit www.mgcc.edu/workforce or contact Shonda Ochieng at 540-863-2918.