Investigation into child abuse leads to barricade incident, two arrests in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – An investigation into the abuse of a child in Henry County led to two arrests and a barricade incident in Henry County on Thursday, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said they initiated an investigation into the assault and neglect of an 8-month-old child in the Norwood Drive area of Henry County on Thursday. During the investigation, 32-year-old Chase Fielder and 32-year-old Nikki Walker were identified as suspects.

Recommended Videos

Authorities arrived at the Norwood residence and quickly arrested Walker on the charge of felony abuse and neglect of a child. She is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center on a $4,000 secure bond. Fielder had fled the location before law enforcement arrived.

On Thursday, law enforcement said they worked throughout the day to find Fielder. Around 7:59 p.m., deputies received information that Fielder was located at 63 Norwood Drive in Collinsville. When law enforcement arrived, Fielder slammed the door and barricaded himself in the residence.

According to the sheriff’s office, Fielder has a known criminal history. Due to this and his escalating behavior, the HCSO SWAT Team was called to the scene. Before they arrived, deputies continuously attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender from Fielder, and were unsuccessful.

Authorities said upon the SWAT Team’s arrival, they used chemical munitions to attempt to cause the suspect to surrender. Deputies said that Fielder had used numerous objects to barricade himself in the home, including beds, mattresses, couches, a washing machine, and a dryer to keep law enforcement from entering through the front and back doors. Because of this, the SWAT Team was forced to use an armored vehicle to breach the front door and wall of the residence to create an entry point.

After the breach, HCSO said Fielder continued to resist arrest. More chemical munitions were deployed, which led to Fielder eventually exiting the residence. He was then taken into custody and charged with felony abuse and neglect of a child, as well as a charge of obstruction of justice. He is now being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

“The abuse of an innocent child is one of the most disturbing and unacceptable crimes we face. In Henry County, we have zero tolerance for those who harm the most vulnerable among us. Let this serve as a clear message: if you choose to violate the law, we will pursue you relentlessly, and we will bring you to justice. Thanks to the swift action, professionalism, and unwavering resolve of our deputies and SWAT Team, a dangerous criminal was taken into custody without injury to law enforcement or the public. The safety of our community depends on holding offenders accountable—and we will always rise to that responsibility." Sheriff Wayne Davis, Henry County Sheriff’s Office

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.