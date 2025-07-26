Amherst Fire Department mourns the loss of former Chief

AMHERST CO., Va. – The Amherst Fire Department announced the passing of Chief Trenton Richie Jr. on Friday.

The department said the following in a social media post:

Amherst Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of Chief Trenton Richie, Jr. Chief Richie joined Amherst Fire Department in February 1991. He served as a Captain, Training Officer and was the Chief of the Department from 2007 - 2009 and from 2013 - 2016 upon his retirement. Chief Richie was an Adjunct Instructor with the Virginia Department of Fire Programs and had a profound impact on the Amherst Fire Department, the Fire Service and the many firefighters he mentored and trained. He will be missed by all as he was a friend to all.

The Family will receive friends, Friday, August 1, 2025 from 1800 - 2000 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A funeral service will be conducted at 1700, Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg.

Please keep his family and the Amherst Fire Department in your prayers.

Amherst Fire Department