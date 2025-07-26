Amherst Fire Department mourns the loss of former Chief

AMHERST CO., Va. – The Amherst Fire Department announced the passing of Chief Trenton Richie Jr. on Friday.
The department said the following in a social media post:
Amherst Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of Chief Trenton Richie, Jr. Chief Richie joined Amherst Fire Department in February 1991. He served as a Captain, Training Officer and was the Chief of the Department from 2007 - 2009 and from 2013 - 2016 upon his retirement. Chief Richie was an Adjunct Instructor with the Virginia Department of Fire Programs and had a profound impact on the Amherst Fire Department, the Fire Service and the many firefighters he mentored and trained. He will be missed by all as he was a friend to all.
The Family will receive friends, Friday, August 1, 2025 from 1800 - 2000 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A funeral service will be conducted at 1700, Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg.
Please keep his family and the Amherst Fire Department in your prayers.Amherst Fire Department