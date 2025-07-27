23-Year-Old Woman Killed in Danville Shooting

The Danville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in the 100 block of Cooper Street.

DANVILLE, VA – The Danville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in the 100 block of Cooper Street.

Officers initially responded around 3:36 a.m. on July 27 for a noise complaint related to a street gathering.

After clearing the scene, police say they heard a single gunshot as they were leaving and immediately returned.

They found 23-year-old Ketasha Fuller of Danville suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say surveillance video captured a man arguing with Fuller before pulling out a handgun and firing one shot.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Danville Police Department.