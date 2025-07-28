Fork in the Market provides update on restoration and re-opening

ROANOKE, Va. – Fork in the Market has provided an update on restoration and re-opening efforts Monday. This comes after a fire at the business in downtown Roanoke in June.
The owners released the following statement in a social media post:
Recommended Videos
We’ve got breaking news Fork fam!!! We have been given the go ahead to start work on our necessary repairs!!! Right now we don’t know an exact timeline, but if everything goes swimmingly we are looking at an early to mid-September re-open date!!!
We will keep you updated as progress is made and update the timeline as we receive more information, but in the meantime, tell us what you miss most about Fork in the Market!!!! We will start: we terribly miss all our beloved customers and even the slightly annoying to obnoxious ones too!!! We can’t wait to welcome you all back With Arms Wide Open!!!Fork in the Market