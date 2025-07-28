New Childcare Center Opens in Danville to Help Ease Regional Shortage

Danville, VA – A new childcare center has officially opened its doors in Danville, aiming to address a critical shortage of early childhood care in the region. Nurturing Young Minds Childcare, a facility developed by Danville Public Schools, held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today. The center will serve infants through preschool-aged children.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to provide much-needed support to working families in the area. Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston, who is leading the project, said the center was inspired by data and community need.

“This vision was born out of a desire to meet the needs of the community,” Dr. Hairston said. “The Virginia Tech study for our region revealed we had over 800 seats needed to meet child care needs in this region. So we’re excited to be able to serve our employees, the city employees, and community at large.”

The new facility reflects a growing trend of school systems aiming to close childcare gaps and invest in early education. Dr. Hairston emphasized the center aligns with the district’s mission to support families and ensure young children get a strong start in life.

Nurturing Young Minds Childcare will officially open to families on August 1st.