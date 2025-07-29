Busch Gardens Williamsburg honors veterans with free admission offer

Busch Gardens Williamsburg is offering free admission to U.S. military veterans, retirees and inactive ready reservists through its Waves of Honor program.

Eligible veterans can receive complimentary admission for themselves and up to three direct dependents. Tickets must be claimed by July 31 and used by Sept. 1, 2025.

Recommended Videos

In addition to free admission through the Waves of Honor program, the park also offers a 2025 Military Pass that provides unlimited visits to Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Water Country USA and general parking through Jan. 1, 2026. The pass includes access to seasonal events such as Howl-O-Scream and Christmas Town.

Veterans can purchase the Military Pass online through ID.me or at their local MWR office. The pass is valid for admission and general parking but does not include discounts, membership benefits or special events. Active duty military, military dependents, National Guard, reserve and retired personnel with military ID and MWR privileges may buy the pass at MWR offices.

Additionally, veterans can buy up to six discounted one-day tickets to Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA. These tickets are valid for one year from purchase and do not include parking or Christmas Town admission. Active-duty military and drilling reservists are not eligible for this discount.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg expressed gratitude to veterans for their service and sacrifice, saying, “We hold the men and women that have served in our armed forces in the highest regard and are honored to host them at our parks as our guests.”

For more information and to obtain tickets or passes, veterans should visit the official Busch Gardens Williamsburg website or contact their local MWR office.