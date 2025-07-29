Hodge Podge Cookies announces closure of Radford location

RADFORD, Va. – Hodge Podge Cookies announced they are closing their Radford storefront location on August 23 in a Facebook post.
The company cited the rising costs of goods as the main reason for closure, and they do not want to continue raising prices.
Recommended Videos
Hodge Podge Cookies did, however, state that they will remain in business on a much smaller scale. This way, they can remove overhead costs and “keep prices reasonable.” You can find their website here.
You can find their full statement here:
Please read the entire message:
We are saddened to announce that we will be closing the storefront location for Hodge Podge Cookies, effective August 23rd. Due to the consistently rising cost of goods, we have had to raise our prices numerous times, and we cannot continue to inflict that cost burden onto our customers. That being said, Hodge Podge Cookies WILL REMAIN IN BUSINESS, but will operate on a much smaller scale. This way, by removing some overhead costs, we can keep our prices reasonable and continue to bring you the cookies that you have grown to love. There will be much more information to follow, but we wanted to make you aware of this change. We absolutely LOVE our customers and are committed to giving you the best and most affordable products we possibly can