Hodge Podge Cookies announces closure of Radford location

RADFORD, Va. – Hodge Podge Cookies announced they are closing their Radford storefront location on August 23 in a Facebook post.

The company cited the rising costs of goods as the main reason for closure, and they do not want to continue raising prices.

Hodge Podge Cookies did, however, state that they will remain in business on a much smaller scale. This way, they can remove overhead costs and “keep prices reasonable.” You can find their website here.

You can find their full statement here: