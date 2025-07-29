Lynchburg Police seeking public’s assistance locating missing 76-year-old

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Monday that they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 76-year-old man.

According to LPD officials received reports of the missing man at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Howard Dews was last seen on July 27 in the 1400 block of Pierce Street in Lynchburg. He is 6′1 and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and white hat, dark green and red jacket over a green shir,t and grey shorts. Dews is considered endangered due to experiencing a medical condition that affects his cognitive abilities. The family reported that Dews is not wearing his glasses and does not have his cell phone.

Lynchburg Police Officers are actively searching for Dews at this time. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department Non-Emergency Number at (434) 847-1602.

This is an ongoing investigation, and any additional information will be released as an update to this release.