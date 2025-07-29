Roanoke secures $1 million award to support the development of the former Walker Foundry site

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke has secured a $1 million award from the state’s Industrial Revitalization Fund to support the redevelopment of the former Walker Foundry site. This grant will help fund a mixed-use development featuring fresh food venues, wellness services and affordable housing.

The property, formerly owned by Walker Machine and Foundry, was the heart of Roanoke’s Norwich community for nearly a century.

Recommended Videos

In August 2024, Greg Kakness and Foundry Realty purchased the remaining assets of Walker Machine and Foundry, including multiple industrial buildings and approximately 12.5 acres of land that sits next to the Roanoke River Greenway.

The Foundry plans to create a cohesive, community-focused mixed-use development by renovating more than 16,000 square feet of existing industrial space. The project will include a fresh food and beverage venue, an outdoor active fitness and wellness provider, and commercial office space that could house a satellite office for a local health clinic. The project also aims to add nearly 275 homes, bringing vital jobs and amenities to this historically underserved area.

”As the leader of the Foundry Realty team, I’m both excited for this award and grateful for the hard work that the EDA has contributed to making our overall project vision a reality. We have received tremendous support and encouragement from the city and look forward to repaying that trust with a truly transformational project for Norwich,” said Greg Kaknes, developer for The Foundry.