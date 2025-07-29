WATCH: ‘Traditional Medicinals’ building Franklin County facility

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – Another new corporate facility is brewing in the Roanoke region.

“Traditional Medicinals,” a herbal tea company, is building a new facility in Franklin County. The site will serve as the company’s East Coast base of operations.

The company’s CEO says the expansion made sense not just for logistics, but also for company values.

“The more we got to know the area and the people, there was a lot of connectivity between our company culture and the state and Franklin County—hardworking people, family values, a commitment to the land and the environment,” said Joe Stanziano, CEO of Traditional Medicinals.

The $47 million project is expected to bring dozens of new jobs to the area and boost the local economy. It could be open as soon as 2026.

