Campbell County Sheriff’s Office warns public of Bitcoin Warrant Scam

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam in which callers claim you have a warrant for your arrest and must immediately pay a fine in Bitcoin, and in some cases, other untraceable forms of payment.

The office released the following information about the scam:

Recommended Videos

Details of the Scam

The scammer may identify themselves as a law enforcement officer or use the name of an actual deputy to appear credible.

Victims are told there is an outstanding warrant due to missed court dates, unpaid fines, or other alleged offenses.

The scammer pressures the victim to avoid arrest by paying immediately and requesting payment in Bitcoin. (There have also been reports where scammers have requested money orders, gift cards, or wire transfers.)

What Citizens Need to Know

Law enforcement will NEVER ask for payment over the phone, in cryptocurrency, or through gift cards.

Warrants are served in person by authorized officers, not over the phone.

Scammers often spoof legitimate phone numbers to make the call look official.

What to Do

Do not send money in any form. Do not provide personal information such as your Social Security number, bank details, or passwords. Hang up. Report the scam to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574, and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Consumer Response Center at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov , or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP (382-4357).

“No legitimate law enforcement agency will ever demand Bitcoin or other unusual forms of payment to clear a warrant,” said Sheriff Whit Clark. ”These scammers use fear and urgency to trick people. Please be alert, and share this warning with friends and family—especially those who may be more vulnerable to such tactics.”