Tax-Free Weekend Brings Big Savings for Roanoke Shoppers

Virginia’s annual three-day sales tax holiday kicked off early Friday morning, offering shoppers in Roanoke and across the commonwealth a break on items ranging from classroom essentials to emergency preparedness gear.

At the Target in Valley View, shoppers were eager to take advantage of the savings.

“We are back-to-school shopping!” said Sarah Jane Jones, a Roanoke parent entering the store.

The tax-free weekend runs from 12 a.m. Friday through midnight Sunday, August 3. During this time, qualifying items are exempt from state and local sales tax, which in Virginia typically ranges from 5.3% to 7%.

Eligible items include school supplies priced at $20 or less per item, clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less, and a range of emergency preparedness products like gas-powered chainsaws and portable generators. Some Energy Star and WaterSense appliances, including refrigerators and dehumidifiers priced up to $2,500, also qualify for the tax break.

“In total, I only spent about $220, and I think that’s amazing for everything we needed. Both school and home supplies,” said Sarah Scott, another Roanoke parent shopping with her kids.

Even online shoppers can benefit if purchases are made and shipped within Virginia during the tax-free weekend. Students were excited about the back-to-school savings as well.

“I’m in 8th grade and I got this binder for all of my subjects,” Abby Scott said.

“I got some folders, I had to get six,” Carter Russell said.

Some families say the savings add up quickly, especially when preparing for multiple children or restocking household items.

“When you have this many school supplies, a cart full, it was really nice to knock a few dollars off the price,” Whitney Russell said while exiting Target with her kids.

For more details, including a full list of eligible items and price limits, you can visit tax.virginia.gov.