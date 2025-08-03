Man Hospitalized After Shooting on Hunt Avenue in Roanoke

Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday night on Hunt Avenue.

ROANOKE, VA – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW around 11:09 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No information about a suspect or motive has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.