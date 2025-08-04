Friends of RCACP holding low-cost spay/neuter clinic for large dogs

The Friends of RCACP is currently holding a low-cost spay and neuter clinic for large dogs.

Here are the costs for your pets who may need to be spayed or neutered:

Male dogs 60–89 lbs: $30 surgery + $15 weight fee

Female dogs 60–89 lbs: $45 surgery + $15 weight fee

Male dogs 90–119 lbs: $30 + $35 weight fee

Female dogs 90–119 lbs: $45 + $35 weight fee

$20 for a rabies vaccine if needed

Female dogs in heat are $18 more

If your furry friend is in need of one of these services, you can fill out this form.