Governor Youngkin announces record-setting tourism spending in Virginia in 2024

According to officials, overnight visitation to Virginia increased by over one million people to 44.7 million visitors in 2024 up from 43.6 million in 2023.

“In 2024, a record-breaking one million additional overnight visitors chose Virginia, drawn by our unmatched beauty, rich heritage, and welcoming communities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“Those visitors traveled from farther away, stayed longer, and spent more, generating a record $35.1 billion in direct spending. This unprecedented level of economic activity not only supports hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs and strengthens local businesses, but it also generates crucial state and local tax revenues that help ease the tax burden for Virginia families. When visitors choose Virginia, they’re not just taking a trip, they’re investing in our economy, our workforce, and our future.”

Travelers spent $96 million per day in Virginia in 2024 up from $91 million in 2023. The tourism industry in Virginia also supported over 229,000 jobs in 2024.

“Tourism is more than just an economic driver; it plays a foundational role in sustaining Virginia’s workforce,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura.“In fact, one out of every four restaurant jobs and one out of every four recreation sector jobs in the Commonwealth are entirely supported by visitor spending. That means every traveler who chooses Virginia is helping to support local workers and strengthen our Virginia communities. The ripple effects of tourism touch every corner of the Commonwealth, making it an impactful investment in Virginia’s future. A thriving tourism sector helps elevate quality of life in our communities, which is an essential ingredient in attracting new businesses and skilled workers to Virginia.”

“We are incredibly proud to see the continued momentum of Virginia’s tourism industry propelling us to new heights,”said President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation Rita McClenny.“Through strategic marketing and close collaboration with statewide partners, VTC is driving new demand and encouraging longer stays across Virginia. From coast to cliff, our diverse destinations continue to captivate. As we look ahead to milestone moments such as the VA250 commemoration, Virginia is poised to play a leading role in how visitors engage with history, culture, and adventure.”